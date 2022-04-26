Trending
April 26, 2022 / 12:59 PM

Seventeen's S.Coups wakes up in 'Face the Sun' trailer

By Annie Martin
Seventeen's S.Coups wakes up in 'Face the Sun' trailer
Seventeen released a trailer for its album "Face the Sun" featuring S.Coups. Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

April 26 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new album.

The K-pop group shared a trailer for its forthcoming fourth studio album, Face the Sun, on Tuesday.

The video, titled "13 Inner Shadows," features Seventeen member S.Coups. The teaser shows the singer wake up to his alarm and discover a mysterious atmosphere in the city.

Seventeen also shared a video of S.Coups addressing the camera while saying, "I'm not seventeen anymore."

Seventeen will release additional trailers for Face the Sun through May 9. The group will share teaser photos May 11-14, followed by a track list May 18 and a highlight medley May 23.

Seventeen will release music video teasers May 24 and 25 before officially releasing Face the Sun and a new music video May 27.

Face the Sun will mark Seventeen's first full-length album since An Ode, released in September 2019. The group released the EP Attacca in October and its first English-language single, "Darl+ing," earlier this month.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.

