Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 26, 2022 / 11:45 AM

Lil Nas X to kick off 'Long Live Montero' tour in September

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lil Nas X to kick off 'Long Live Montero' tour in September
Lil Nas X will perform across the globe on his "Long Live Montero" world tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is going on tour in 2022.

The 23-year-old singer and rapper shared plans Tuesday for his Long Live Montero tour of North America and Europe.

Advertisement

The new tour kicks off Sept. 6 in Detroit, Mich., and ends Nov. 17 in Barcelona, Spain. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin for Cash App Cash Card holders Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Long Live Montero is in support of Lil Nas X's debut studio album, Montero, released in September. The album features the singles "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," "Sun Goes Down," "Industry Baby," "Thats What I Want" and "Lost in the Citadel."

Advertisement

Montero was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Here's the full list of dates for the Long Live Montero tour:

Sept. 6 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore

Sept. 10 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 15 - Toronto, Ontario, at History

Sept. 18 - Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

Sept. 25 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Sept. 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 3 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

Oct. 4 - Miami, Fla., at James L. Knight Center

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at YouTube Theater

Oct. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 23 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live

Nov. 9 - Berlin, Germany, at Max-Schmeling Halle

Nov. 10 - Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle

Nov. 12 - London, England, at Eventim Apollo

Nov. 14 - Paris, France, at Zenith

Nov. 15 - Brussels, Belgium, at Palais 12

Advertisement

Nov. 17 - Barcelona, Spain, at Sant Jordi Club

Read More

Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead marry at intimate wedding Reports: 'Girls' actress Allison Williams gives birth to first child What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Marco Antonio Solis named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year
Music // 19 minutes ago
Marco Antonio Solis named Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year
April 26 (UPI) -- The Latin Recording Academy will honor Mexican singer and musician Marco Antonio Solís at a star-studded gala.
Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July
Music // 2 hours ago
Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July
April 26 (UPI) -- Chris Brown and Lil Baby will perform across North America on their "One of Them Ones" tour.
Monsta X sing and dance in 'Shape of Love' album preview
Music // 23 hours ago
Monsta X sing and dance in 'Shape of Love' album preview
April 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X released a music video-style highlight medley for the EP "Shape of Love."
Lizzo announces new North American fall tour for 'Special'
Music // 1 day ago
Lizzo announces new North American fall tour for 'Special'
April 25 (UPI) -- Lizzo has announced a new, North American fall tour in support of her upcoming album titled "Special."
Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival
Music // 1 day ago
Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival
April 25 (UPI) -- Harry Styles, Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama will perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in May, along with Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX and other artists.
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
April 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Durk's "7220" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video
Music // 3 days ago
Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video
April 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ryeowook released a music video for "Bluebird," the title track from his solo EP "A Wild Rose."
LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
Music // 3 days ago
LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
April 22 (UPI) -- LeAnn Rimes released a music video for the song, "How Much a Heart Can Hold," on the 11th anniversary of her wedding to Eddie Cibrian.
Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'
Music // 4 days ago
Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'
April 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Devil" singer Demi Lovato said they are "so proud" of their forthcoming eighth studio album.
Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby share '2step' music video filmed in Ukraine
Music // 4 days ago
Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby share '2step' music video filmed in Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a music video for his "2step" remix featuring Lil Baby that was filmed in Kyiv before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
'Princess Bride' star Cary Elwes hospitalized after being bitten by rattlesnake
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
Charlize Theron poses with Jason Momoa in 'Fast X' set photos
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Chrissy Teigen on Gwen Shamblin's cult: 'All done so wrong and so toxic'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement