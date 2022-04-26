Lil Nas X to kick off 'Long Live Montero' tour in September

1/5

Lil Nas X will perform across the globe on his "Long Live Montero" world tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X is going on tour in 2022. The 23-year-old singer and rapper shared plans Tuesday for his Long Live Montero tour of North America and Europe. Advertisement

The new tour kicks off Sept. 6 in Detroit, Mich., and ends Nov. 17 in Barcelona, Spain. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales to begin for Cash App Cash Card holders Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Long Live Montero is in support of Lil Nas X's debut studio album, Montero, released in September. The album features the singles "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," "Sun Goes Down," "Industry Baby," "Thats What I Want" and "Lost in the Citadel."

Montero was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Here's the full list of dates for the Long Live Montero tour:

Sept. 6 - Detroit, Mich., at The Fillmore

Sept. 10 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 15 - Toronto, Ontario, at History

Sept. 18 - Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 20 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, Pa., at The Met

Sept. 25 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Sept. 27 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn., at Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Oct. 3 - Orlando, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

Oct. 4 - Miami, Fla., at James L. Knight Center

Oct. 18 - Los Angeles, Calif., at YouTube Theater

Oct. 21 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 23 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live

Nov. 9 - Berlin, Germany, at Max-Schmeling Halle

Nov. 10 - Hamburg, Germany, at Sporthalle

Nov. 12 - London, England, at Eventim Apollo

Nov. 14 - Paris, France, at Zenith

Nov. 15 - Brussels, Belgium, at Palais 12

Nov. 17 - Barcelona, Spain, at Sant Jordi Club