Music
April 26, 2022 / 10:06 AM

Chris Brown, Lil Baby to launch 'One of Them Ones' tour in July

By Annie Martin
1/5
Chris Brown and Lil Baby will perform across North America on their "One of Them Ones" tour. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Rappers Chris Brown and Lil Baby are going on tour later this year.

Brown, 32, and Lil Baby, 27, shared plans for a new North American tour, One of Them Ones, on Tuesday.

The One of Them Ones tour kicks off July 15 in Raleigh, N.C., and ends Aug. 27 in Las Vegas. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

"You Got Cb & Wham On The Same Tour!! Summer Gone Be Crazzyyy," Lil Baby wrote in an Instagram post. "Coming To A City Near You!!"

Brown will release his 10th studio album, Breezy, this year. The album features the singles "Iffy" and "WE (Warm Embrace)." He said earlier this month that the album marks a "new era unlocked."

"THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING ME AND BELIEVING IN ME ALL THESE YEARS!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram.

Lil Baby has released several singles this year, including "Right On" and "In a Minute." The rapper said Saturday that he will release two new videos this week.

