April 25, 2022 / 1:07 PM

Monsta X sing and dance in 'Shape of Love' album preview

By Annie Martin
Monsta X released a music video-style highlight medley for the EP "Shape of Love." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared an album preview for the EP, Shape of Love, on Monday.

The highlight medley has music video-style footage of Monsta X singing and dancing to each track.

Shape of Love features six songs: "Love," "Burning Up" featuring R3hab, "Breathe," "Wildfire," "I Love You" and "And."

Monsta X shared a teaser for the "Love" music video on Sunday.

Shape of Love will be Monsta X's first release since its English-language album The Dreaming, released in December.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group is signed to Starship and made its debut in 2015.

