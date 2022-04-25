Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival

1/5

Harry Styles will perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in May, along with Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX and other artists. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival will feature a headlining performance by Harry Styles. The BBC said Monday that Styles, 28, will headline the May 29 shows in Coventry, U.K. Advertisement

Styles will perform a "full solo festival set."

Your final #BigWeekend Sunday headliner is @Harry_Styles This is going to be SO special. A full solo festival set Head here for everything you need to know: https://t.co/4t4HBZtjzI pic.twitter.com/MZxZvfUfc1— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 25, 2022

Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama have also joined the lineup.

"Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1's Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands," Salieu said.

"I cannot WAIT to come play at Radio 1's Big Weekend for the first time!! It's going to be such a moment," Sawayama added.

Previously announced performers include Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, KSI, Calvin Harris and Anne-Marie.

Big Weekend will take place May 27 to 29. A small number of tickets for Styles' fans will go on sale Monday at 5 p.m. GMT+1.

Advertisement

Styles will release his third studio album, Harry's House, on May 20. The album features the single "As It Was," which Styles released in early April.