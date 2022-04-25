Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 25, 2022 / 10:34 AM

Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Harry Styles to headline BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival
Harry Styles will perform at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in May, along with Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX and other artists. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 25 (UPI) -- BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival will feature a headlining performance by Harry Styles.

The BBC said Monday that Styles, 28, will headline the May 29 shows in Coventry, U.K.

Advertisement

Styles will perform a "full solo festival set."

Pa Salieu and Rina Sawayama have also joined the lineup.

"Excited to be finally performing in my home town Coventry as part of Radio 1's Big Weekend. I know the Coventry crowd will do our city proud and show all the other artists the energy of the Midlands," Salieu said.

"I cannot WAIT to come play at Radio 1's Big Weekend for the first time!! It's going to be such a moment," Sawayama added.

Previously announced performers include Ed Sheeran, Charli XCX, KSI, Calvin Harris and Anne-Marie.

Big Weekend will take place May 27 to 29. A small number of tickets for Styles' fans will go on sale Monday at 5 p.m. GMT+1.

Advertisement

Styles will release his third studio album, Harry's House, on May 20. The album features the single "As It Was," which Styles released in early April.

Read More

Harry Styles to release 'Harry's House' album in May Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Lil Durk's '7220' tops the U.S. album chart
April 23 (UPI) -- Rapper Lil Durk's "7220" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video
Music // 2 days ago
Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video
April 22 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ryeowook released a music video for "Bluebird," the title track from his solo EP "A Wild Rose."
LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
Music // 2 days ago
LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
April 22 (UPI) -- LeAnn Rimes released a music video for the song, "How Much a Heart Can Hold," on the 11th anniversary of her wedding to Eddie Cibrian.
Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'
Music // 2 days ago
Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'
April 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Devil" singer Demi Lovato said they are "so proud" of their forthcoming eighth studio album.
Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby share '2step' music video filmed in Ukraine
Music // 3 days ago
Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby share '2step' music video filmed in Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a music video for his "2step" remix featuring Lil Baby that was filmed in Kyiv before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Luke Combs releases 'Tomorrow Me' ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
Luke Combs releases 'Tomorrow Me' ahead of new album
April 22 (UPI) -- Luke Combs released "Tomorrow Me," a new single from his forthcoming album, "Growin' Up."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to host Billboard Music Awards
Music // 3 days ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to host Billboard Music Awards
April 22 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will host and executive produce the Billboard Music Awards in May.
Shakira assembles robot Rauw Alejandro in 'Te Felicito' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Shakira assembles robot Rauw Alejandro in 'Te Felicito' music video
April 22 (UPI) -- Shakira released a single and music video for "Te Felicito" featuring Rauw Alejandro, her first song of 2022.
Girl in Red performs 'Serotonin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 3 days ago
Girl in Red performs 'Serotonin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
April 22 (UPI) -- Girl in Red performed "Serotonin" from her album "If I Could Make It Go Quiet" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
Music // 3 days ago
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
April 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen announced the album "Face the Sun" following the release of its English-language single "Darl+ing."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Jared Padalecki recovering after 'very bad car accident,' says Jensen Ackles
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Bill Hader, Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg: 'Barry' crisis leads to more violence
Royal family releases new pics of Prince Louis for 4th birthday
Royal family releases new pics of Prince Louis for 4th birthday
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Jon Stewart receives Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Britney Spears taking 'social media hiatus' amid pregnancy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement