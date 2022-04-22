Trending
Music
April 22, 2022 / 12:44 PM

LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage

By Sommer Brokaw
LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian arrive for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- LeAnn Rimes released the "How Much a Heart Can Hold," song's music video on the anniversary of her April 22, 2011 wedding to Eddie Cibrian.

The video begins with black and white images from her wedding followed by other romantic and memorable images over the last 11 years in color, along with black and white flashbacks.

Rimes told ET she wrote the song on their wedding day.

"Last year on our 10th anniversary, I posted a little snippet of a song I had written for Eddie on our wedding day," Rimes said. "I had never shared this before and the response to 'How Much a Heart can Hold' was overwhelming...I couldn't keep up with the requests from my sweet fans asking for the full track."

Rimes added on her YouTube page that she decided to add the song to her new album, god's work, at the last minute based on fan demand after the snippet of the song was released.

"Even though I wrote this song for Eddie for our wedding, it feels like the sentiment fits this album, perfectly," she wrote on the page. "After 11 years of 'how much a heart can hold' being just ours, your overwhelming, outpouring of love, convinced us, it was time to share it with the world, so that you could have the opportunity to make it a part of some of your most memorable, tender moments too."

The new album, god's work, is slated to be released on Sept. 16 with pre-order available.

"If we're arguing about why the 'g' is or isn't capitalized, we're missing the whole point," Rimes told ET regarding her decision to keep the album title in lowercase letters. "It's so important for us to focus on the messages, rather than the nuances."

