LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage

April 22 (UPI) -- LeAnn Rimes released the "How Much a Heart Can Hold," song's music video on the anniversary of her April 22, 2011 wedding to Eddie Cibrian.

The video begins with black and white images from her wedding followed by other romantic and memorable images over the last 11 years in color, along with black and white flashbacks.

Rimes told ET she wrote the song on their wedding day.

"Last year on our 10th anniversary, I posted a little snippet of a song I had written for Eddie on our wedding day," Rimes said. "I had never shared this before and the response to 'How Much a Heart can Hold' was overwhelming...I couldn't keep up with the requests from my sweet fans asking for the full track."

Rimes added on her YouTube page that she decided to add the song to her new album, god's work, at the last minute based on fan demand after the snippet of the song was released.

"Even though I wrote this song for Eddie for our wedding, it feels like the sentiment fits this album, perfectly," she wrote on the page. "After 11 years of 'how much a heart can hold' being just ours, your overwhelming, outpouring of love, convinced us, it was time to share it with the world, so that you could have the opportunity to make it a part of some of your most memorable, tender moments too."