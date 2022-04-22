Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 22, 2022 / 1:54 PM

Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video

By Annie Martin

April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Ryeowook is back with a new music video.

The 34-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, released a video for the song "Bluebird" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Bluebird" video shows Ryeowook roam a forest while searching for an elusive bird-like woman. The song expresses Ryeowook's pain while remembering a past love.

"Bluebird" is the title track from Ryeowook's forthcoming solo EP, A Wild Rose. Super Junior also shared stills from the video on Twitter.

Ryeowook will release A Wild Rose on May 3. The EP will be his first solo release since Drunk on Love, released in January 2019.

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon and Kyuhyun. The group last released the single album The Road: Winter for Spring in February.

Read More

Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May Stray Kids share 'Maniac' performance video GOT7's 'Just Right' music video passes 400M views on YouTube What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
Music // 2 hours ago
LeAnn Rimes' 'How Much a Heart Can Hold' music video celebrates her marriage
April 22 (UPI) -- LeAnn Rimes released a music video for the song, "How Much a Heart Can Hold," on the 11th anniversary of her wedding to Eddie Cibrian.
Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'
Music // 3 hours ago
Demi Lovato teases new album: 'It's my absolute best yet'
April 22 (UPI) -- "Dancing with the Devil" singer Demi Lovato said they are "so proud" of their forthcoming eighth studio album.
Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby share '2step' music video filmed in Ukraine
Music // 3 hours ago
Ed Sheeran, Lil Baby share '2step' music video filmed in Ukraine
April 22 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran released a music video for his "2step" remix featuring Lil Baby that was filmed in Kyiv before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Luke Combs releases 'Tomorrow Me' ahead of new album
Music // 4 hours ago
Luke Combs releases 'Tomorrow Me' ahead of new album
April 22 (UPI) -- Luke Combs released "Tomorrow Me," a new single from his forthcoming album, "Growin' Up."
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to host Billboard Music Awards
Music // 5 hours ago
Sean 'Diddy' Combs to host Billboard Music Awards
April 22 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will host and executive produce the Billboard Music Awards in May.
Shakira assembles robot Rauw Alejandro in 'Te Felicito' music video
Music // 5 hours ago
Shakira assembles robot Rauw Alejandro in 'Te Felicito' music video
April 22 (UPI) -- Shakira released a single and music video for "Te Felicito" featuring Rauw Alejandro, her first song of 2022.
Girl in Red performs 'Serotonin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 6 hours ago
Girl in Red performs 'Serotonin' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
April 22 (UPI) -- Girl in Red performed "Serotonin" from her album "If I Could Make It Go Quiet" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
April 21 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen announced the album "Face the Sun" following the release of its English-language single "Darl+ing."
The Smile, featuring Radiohead artists, to release debut album in May
Music // 1 day ago
The Smile, featuring Radiohead artists, to release debut album in May
April 20 (UPI) -- The Smile, featuring Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, will release their debut album, "A Light for Attracting Attention," on May 13.
Super Junior's Ryeowook wants to fly away in 'Bluebird' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Super Junior's Ryeowook wants to fly away in 'Bluebird' music video teaser
April 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Ryeowook shared a preview of his music video for "Bluebird," the title track from his solo EP "A Wild Rose."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
'90 Day Fiancé' alum Anny Francisco mourns death of 7-month-old son
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Martha Mitchell, Watergate and the true history of 'Gaslit'
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Karol G, Bad Bunny dominate 2022 Latin American Music Awards
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk' opens with message about Oscars slap
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin: 'Gaslit' women unimpressed by Watergate men
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement