Super Junior's Ryeowook searches for 'Bluebird' in new music video

April 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Ryeowook is back with a new music video.

The 34-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, released a video for the song "Bluebird" on Friday.

The "Bluebird" video shows Ryeowook roam a forest while searching for an elusive bird-like woman. The song expresses Ryeowook's pain while remembering a past love.

"Bluebird" is the title track from Ryeowook's forthcoming solo EP, A Wild Rose. Super Junior also shared stills from the video on Twitter.

Ryeowook will release A Wild Rose on May 3. The EP will be his first solo release since Drunk on Love, released in January 2019.

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon and Kyuhyun. The group last released the single album The Road: Winter for Spring in February.