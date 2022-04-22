Shakira assembles robot Rauw Alejandro in 'Te Felicito' music video

1/5

Shakira (L), pictured with Jennifer Lopez, released a single and music video for "Te Felicito" featuring Rauw Alejandro, her first song of 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Columbian singer Shakira is back with new music. The 45-year-old recording artist released a single and music video for the song "Te Felicito" featuring Puerto Rican singer and rapper Rauw Alejandro on Friday. Advertisement

The "Te Felicito" video shows Shakira say goodbye to a lying ex and assemble a robot version of Alejandro to be her new beau.

"It's here!! #TeFelicito with @rauwalejandro is out now... hope you guys love it!" Shakira wrote on Instagram.

"Te Felicito" is Shakira's first song of 2022. The singer previously released the single "Don't Wait Up," her first wholly English-language song in over five years, in July 2021.

"Don't Wait Up" is expected to appear on Shakira's forthcoming 12th studio album. The singer last released the the album El Dorado in 2017.