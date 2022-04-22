Trending
April 22, 2022 / 10:04 AM

Sean 'Diddy' Combs to host Billboard Music Awards

By Annie Martin
Sean "Diddy" Combs will host and executive produce the Billboard Music Awards in May. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Sean "Diddy" Combs will host the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

Billboard said Friday that Combs, 52, will host and executive produce the 29th annual awards show in May.

The BBMAs will take place May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The show will also be available to stream on Peacock.

Combs will host the event 25 years after he won his first BBMA for his album No Way Out.

"This will be unlike any awards show -- I'm bringing the love and setting the frequency at an all-time high," the star said in a statement.

"The Billboard Music Awards truly represent the artists and where music is today, so I'm excited to curate the biggest live performances and surprises. The world has to tune in to see," he added.

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Burna Boy, Rauw Alejandro and other artists will perform at the BBMAs. In addition, Mary J. Blige will perform and receive the Icon Award at the ceremony.

The Weeknd leads the field of nominees with 17 nominations, including for Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Male Artist. Doja Cat follows with 14 nominations, including Top Artist and Top Female Artist.

Billboard Music Awards: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion to perform

