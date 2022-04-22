Trending
Music
April 22, 2022 / 10:37 AM

Luke Combs releases 'Tomorrow Me' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Luke Combs released "Tomorrow Me," a new single from his forthcoming album, "Growin' Up." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- Luke Combs is back with new music.

The 32-year-old country music singer released a single and lyric video for the song "Tomorrow Me" on Friday.

In "Tomorrow Me," Combs sings about trying to move on from an ex who keeps coming back into his life.

"Tomorrow me ain't gonna like the way things go tonight / If I let you in and think that it'll be different this time / So maybe we should let yesterday be / 'Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me," he sings.

"Tomorrow Me" is the second single to debut from Combs' forthcoming third studio album, Growin' Up. The singer previously released the song "Doin' This."

Combs shared the Growin' Up album cover Thursday.

"Excited to share the album cover with y'all! Title of the album is Growin' Up and will have 12 songs. Can't wait for y'all to hear the full thing on June 24," he captioned the post.

Growin' Up will mark Combs' first album since What You See is What You Get, released in November 2019.

