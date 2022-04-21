Trending
Music
April 21, 2022 / 1:22 PM

Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May

By Annie Martin
Seventeen to release new album 'Face the Sun' in May
Seventeen announced the album "Face the Sun" following the release of its English-language single "Darl+ing." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

April 21 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen will release a new album in May.

The K-pop group announced its fourth full-length album, Face the Sun, on Thursday.

Seventeen shared the news alongside a poster featuring photos of a staircase, a map, and a stark desert landscape.

The group will release the album May 27.

Face the Sun will mark Seventeen's first full-length album since An Ode, released in September 2019. News of the album follows the release of Seventeen's first English-language single, "Darl+ing," last week.

Seventeen shared a behind-the-scenes video Monday that shows the members filming the "Darl+ing" music video.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.

