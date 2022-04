1/2

Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs at the Glastonbury Festival of Contemporary Performing Arts in 2017. His new collaboration, The Smile, is releasing its debut album next month. File Photo by Nigel Roddis/EPA

April 20 (UPI) -- English rock band The Smile, a new collaboration of Radiohead artists, announced Wednesday it will release its debut album in May. The trio of Radiohead's Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, along with Sons of Kemet's Tom Skinner, tweeted the release date for their new album, A Light for Attracting Attention. "We're proud and excited for everyone to have the whole thing." Advertisement And finally! A release date for our new album A Light For Attracting Attention. We're proud & excited for everyone to have the whole thing. On May 13th, all digital copies will be with you & physical copies will be available from June 17th. Pre-order here: https://t.co/fbiBwFFunn pic.twitter.com/b7ZN8rNDIV— The Smile (@thesmiletheband) April 20, 2022

The Smile has released four singles, including "You Will Never Work in Television Again", and premiered a fifth single Wednesday, "Free in the Knowledge," with the announcement. Digital copies of the group's 13-track album will be available May 13 and physical copies go on sale June 17.

The Smile will kick off a 2022 European tour May 16 in Croatia, after selling-out three live shows in 24 hours in January in London.