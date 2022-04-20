Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

1/6

Becky G released the song "No Mienten" ahead of her second studio album, "Esquemas." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Advertisement

Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram.

"ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned the post.

Becky G also released "No Mienten," a first song from her new album.

Esquemas will mark Becky G's first album in nearly three years. She released her debut album, Mala Santa, in October 2019.

Becky G said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in September that she feels like she is finding her way in the music industry "now more than ever." She also said she is pursuing more projects in film and TV, including as an executive producer.

"I wanted to empower more talent, more youth, specifically more young women. And finding ways to put myself in power positions, not just in front of the camera but also behind the camera," the star said.

"No Mienten" is Becky G's second single of 2022. She released the song "Mamiii" with Karol G in February.