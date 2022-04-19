Trending
April 19, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Stray Kids share 'Maniac' performance video

By Annie Martin

April 19 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids has released a new video for its single "Maniac."

The K-pop group shared a dance performance video for the song Tuesday.

The new video shows the members of Stray Kids perform "Maniac" on MTV Fresh Out. The group took the stage in coordinating black outfits.

"Maniac" is the title track from Stray Kids' most recent EP, Oddinary. The group released the EP and the "Maniac" music video in March.

Oddinary also features the tracks "Venom," "Charmer," "Freeze," "Lonely St.," "Waiting for Us" and "Muddy Water."

Stray Kids consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2018.

