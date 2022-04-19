Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 19, 2022 / 11:48 AM

Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to launch 'New York State of Mind' tour in August

By Annie Martin
1/4
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to launch 'New York State of Mind' tour in August
Wu-Tang Clan will perform across North America on the "New York State of Mind" tour with Nas. File Photo by Omer Messinger/EPA-EFE

April 19 (UPI) -- Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are going on tour in 2022.

The hip-hop music artists shared plans for a new North American tour, New York State of Mind, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The tour will kick off Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Mo., and come to a close Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales are available to American Express and Citi card members beginning Tuesday.

Nas last released the album Magic in December. The album features the song "Wave Gods" with ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier and eight other tracks.

Advertisement

Here's the full list of dates for the New York State of Mind tour:

Aug. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 1 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 2 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 3 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Sept. 8 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sept. 9 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre

Sept. 10 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Sept. 13 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center

Sept. 14 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sept. 16 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Life

Sept. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

Sept. 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept. 21 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 24 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center

Sept. 25 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sept. 26 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

Advertisement

Sept. 29 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 30 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

Oct. 2 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre

Oct. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

Read More

Orville Peck performs 'C'mon Baby, Cry' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Michael Buble says working with Willie Nelson was 'greatest moment' of his life Keith Urban supports Nicole Kidman at 'The Northman' premiere What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids share 'Maniac' performance video
Music // 16 minutes ago
Stray Kids share 'Maniac' performance video
April 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids performed "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary," on "MTV Fresh Out."
Billboard Music Awards: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion to perform
Music // 17 minutes ago
Billboard Music Awards: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion to perform
April 19 (UPI) -- The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Megan Thee Stallion and more are set to perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
Kendrick Lamar sets new album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' for May
Music // 5 hours ago
Kendrick Lamar sets new album 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' for May
April 19 (UPI) -- Kendrick Lamar has announced that he will be releasing a new album titled "Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers" on May 13.
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Music // 22 hours ago
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
April 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Darl+ing" music video.
Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July
Music // 1 day ago
Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July
April 18 (UPI) -- Rosalía will perform across the globe on her "Motomami" tour, which begins in Spain in July.
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
Music // 1 day ago
Karol G pays tribute to Selena at Coachella
April 18 (UPI) -- Colombian singer Karol G sang with surprise guests Tiesto and Becky G -- and paid tribute to Latin artists like the late Tejano icon Selena -- during her set at Coachella on Sunday.
BTS to release new album in June with slogan 'We Are Bulletproof'
Music // 1 day ago
BTS to release new album in June with slogan 'We Are Bulletproof'
April 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS has announced that they will be releasing a new album on June 10.
Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Unlimited Love' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers' 'Unlimited Love' tops the U.S. album chart
April 16 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Unlimited Love" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Phoebe Bridgers releases song 'Sidelines' from 'Conversations with Friends'
Music // 3 days ago
Phoebe Bridgers releases song 'Sidelines' from 'Conversations with Friends'
April 15 (UPI) -- Phoebe Bridgers has released a new song on Friday, titled "Sidelines," which will appear in upcoming Hulu drama "Conversations with Friends."
Seventeen show love for fans with English single 'Darl+ing'
Music // 3 days ago
Seventeen show love for fans with English single 'Darl+ing'
April 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a single and music video for the English-language song "Darl+ing."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jason Momoa to star in 'Minecraft' live-action movie for Warner Bros.
Jason Momoa to star in 'Minecraft' live-action movie for Warner Bros.
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
'Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem' to return with new episodes
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser introduces Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor
'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
'Exploding Kittens' animated series, mobile game in the works at Netflix
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement