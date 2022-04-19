Wu-Tang Clan, Nas to launch 'New York State of Mind' tour in August

April 19 (UPI) -- Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are going on tour in 2022.
The hip-hop music artists shared plans for a new North American tour, New York State of Mind, on Tuesday.
The tour will kick off Aug. 30 in St. Louis, Mo., and come to a close Oct. 4 in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sales are available to American Express and Citi card members beginning Tuesday.
Nas last released the album Magic in December. The album features the song "Wave Gods" with ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier and eight other tracks.
Here's the full list of dates for the New York State of Mind tour:
Aug. 30 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 1 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 2 -- Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 3 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 4 -- Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
Sept. 8 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion
Sept. 9 -- Hartford, Conn., at Xfinity Theatre
Sept. 10 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
Sept. 13 -- Newark, N.J., at Prudential Center
Sept. 14 -- Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Sept. 16 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Life
Sept. 17 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 18 -- Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 20 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., at iThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept. 21 -- Tampa, Fla., at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sept. 22 -- Atlanta, Ga., at Lakewood Amphitheatre
Sept. 24 -- Houston, Texas, at Toyota Center
Sept. 25 -- Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sept. 26 -- Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 29 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sept. 30 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
Oct. 1 -- Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena
Oct. 2 -- Wheatland, Calif., at Toyota Amphitheatre
Oct. 4 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl