Seventeen film 'Darl+ing' music video in behind-the-scenes featurette

Seventeen gave a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Darl+ing" music video.

April 18 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a behind-the-scenes look at the making of its "Darl+ing" music video. The K-pop group shared a video Monday that shows the members of Seventeen on the music video's set. Advertisement

Seungkwan is seen discussing the meaning of "Darl+ing," the title of the group's first English-language single.

"Since it has 'ing', the 'ing' means emphasis. It means our love is continuous and happening right now," the singer says.

The members are also shown filming various scenes, including performing a choreographed dance routine in a field.

Seventeen released "Darl+ing" and a music video for the song on Friday. The song is meant to be a thank you to the group's fans, known as CARAT.

"We always wanted to thank our global CARATs for all the love that they send to us and loving our songs even though they don't understand Korean, don't understand our language, but we're hoping that this album will serve as a gift to our CARATs to show how much we're thankful for their love and support," Joshua told Billboard.

"Darl+ing" will appear on Seventeen's forthcoming fourth studio album. The group's most recent full-length album, An Ode, was released in September 2019.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.