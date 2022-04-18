Trending
April 18, 2022 / 11:29 AM

Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July

By Annie Martin
Rosalía will perform across the globe on her "Motomami" tour, which begins in Spain in July. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Rosalía is going on tour in 2022.

The 28-year-old Spanish singer shared plans Monday for her Motomami world tour.

Rosalía will kick off the tour in Spain in July and also perform shows in Europe, North America and Latin America. The tour ends Dec. 18 in Paris.

The Motomami tour is in support of Rosalía's third studio album of the same name. The album features the singles "La Fama," "Saoko," "Chicken Teriyaki," "Hentai" and "Candy."

Rosalía promoted Motomami on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in March, where she shared a texting goof involving singer Harry Styles.

Here's the full list of dates for the Motomami tour:

July 6 - Almería, Spain, Recinto Ferial de Almeria

July 9 - Sevilla, Spain, at Estadio La Cartuja

July 12 - Granada, Spain, at Plaza de Toros

July 14 - Malaga, Spain, at Marenostrum

July 16 - Valencia, Spain, at Auditorio Marina Sur

July 19 - Madrid, Spain, at WiZink Center

July 20 - Madrid, Spain, at WiZink Center

July 23 - Barcelona, Spain, at Plau Sant Jordi

July 24 - Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi

July 27 - Bilbao, Spain, at Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC

July 29 - La Coruña, Spain, at The Coliseo

Aug. 1 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Auditorio Nacional

Aug. 17 - Guadalajara, Mexico, at Auditorio Telemex

Aug. 19 - Monterrey, Mexico, at Auditorio CitiBanamex

Aug. 22 - Sao Paolo, Brazil, at Tom Brasil

Aug. 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Arena Movistar

Aug. 28 - Santiago, Chile, at Movistar Arena

Aug. 31 - Botoga, Columbia, at Movistar Arena

Sept. 3 - La Romana, Dominican Republic, at Altos De Chavon Amphitheater

Sept. 9 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, at The Coliseo

Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 18 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 19 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall

Sept. 23 - Toronto, Cananda, at Budweiser Stage

Sept. 26 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem

Sept. 28 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 2 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 4 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 7 - Inglewood, Calif., at YouTube Theater

Oct. 8 - Inglewood, Calif., at YouTube Theater

Oct. 12 - Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall

Oct. 14 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 17 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy

Oct. 22 - Miami, Fla., at iii Points Festival

Nov. 25 - Porto, Portugal, at Pavilhão Rosa Mota

Nov. 26 - Lisbon, Portugal, at Campo Pequeno

Dec. 1 - Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum

Dec. 4 - Berlin, Germany, at Velodrom

Dec. 7 - Dusseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Hall

Dec. 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live

Dec. 12 - Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National

Dec. 15 - London, U.K., at The O2

Dec. 18 - Paris, France, at Accor Arena

