Rosalia to launch 'Motomami' world tour in July

April 18 (UPI) -- Rosalía is going on tour in 2022.
The 28-year-old Spanish singer shared plans Monday for her Motomami world tour.
Rosalía will kick off the tour in Spain in July and also perform shows in Europe, North America and Latin America. The tour ends Dec. 18 in Paris.
The Motomami tour is in support of Rosalía's third studio album of the same name. The album features the singles "La Fama," "Saoko," "Chicken Teriyaki," "Hentai" and "Candy."
Rosalía promoted Motomami on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in March, where she shared a texting goof involving singer Harry Styles.
Here's the full list of dates for the Motomami tour:
July 6 - Almería, Spain, Recinto Ferial de Almeria
July 9 - Sevilla, Spain, at Estadio La Cartuja
July 12 - Granada, Spain, at Plaza de Toros
July 14 - Malaga, Spain, at Marenostrum
July 16 - Valencia, Spain, at Auditorio Marina Sur
July 19 - Madrid, Spain, at WiZink Center
July 20 - Madrid, Spain, at WiZink Center
July 23 - Barcelona, Spain, at Plau Sant Jordi
July 24 - Barcelona, Spain, at Palau Sant Jordi
July 27 - Bilbao, Spain, at Bilbao Exhibition Centre BEC
July 29 - La Coruña, Spain, at The Coliseo
Aug. 1 - Mexico City, Mexico, at Auditorio Nacional
Aug. 17 - Guadalajara, Mexico, at Auditorio Telemex
Aug. 19 - Monterrey, Mexico, at Auditorio CitiBanamex
Aug. 22 - Sao Paolo, Brazil, at Tom Brasil
Aug. 25 - Buenos Aires, Argentina, at Arena Movistar
Aug. 28 - Santiago, Chile, at Movistar Arena
Aug. 31 - Botoga, Columbia, at Movistar Arena
Sept. 3 - La Romana, Dominican Republic, at Altos De Chavon Amphitheater
Sept. 9 - San Juan, Puerto Rico, at The Coliseo
Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass., at MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sept. 18 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 19 - New York, N.Y., at Radio City Music Hall
Sept. 23 - Toronto, Cananda, at Budweiser Stage
Sept. 26 - Washington, D.C., at The Anthem
Sept. 28 - Chicago, Ill., at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 2 - San Diego, Calif., at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 4 - San Francisco, Calif., at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Oct. 7 - Inglewood, Calif., at YouTube Theater
Oct. 8 - Inglewood, Calif., at YouTube Theater
Oct. 12 - Houston, Texas, at 713 Music Hall
Oct. 14 - Irving, Texas, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 17 - Atlanta, Ga., at Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct. 22 - Miami, Fla., at iii Points Festival
Nov. 25 - Porto, Portugal, at Pavilhão Rosa Mota
Nov. 26 - Lisbon, Portugal, at Campo Pequeno
Dec. 1 - Milan, Italy, at Mediolanum Forum
Dec. 4 - Berlin, Germany, at Velodrom
Dec. 7 - Dusseldorf, Germany, at Mitsubishi Electric Hall
Dec. 10 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at AFAS Live
Dec. 12 - Brussels, Belgium, at Forest National
Dec. 15 - London, U.K., at The O2
Dec. 18 - Paris, France, at Accor Arena