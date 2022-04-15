Trending
April 15, 2022 / 11:43 AM

G-Eazy releases new song 'Angel' on late mom's birthday

By Annie Martin
G-Eazy releases new song 'Angel' on late mom's birthday
G-Eazy released the song "Angel" as a tribute to his late mom, Suzanne Olmsted, who died in November. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- G-Eazy is back with new music.

The 32-year-old singer and rapper released the song "Angel" on his late mom's birthday Friday.

G-Eazy, born Gerald Gillum, had announced his mom Suzanne Olmsted's death in November, calling her "My queen, my hero, my everything... my mom."

The "Angel" visualizer video features photos of G-Eazy and Olmsted from throughout Olmsted's life.

"When I lay down and I fall asleep / Hope I might see you in my dreams / But it's been a few months / Since I seen you in one of these," G-Eazy sings.

G-Eazy said on Instagram that the new song explores grief.

"It's important to get away sometimes. Tuck off and take time to reset, recharge and recalibrate just to clear your head and balance everything out," the singer wrote Thursday.

"Been thinking about my mom a lot lately. Grieving can be a complicated process, it comes in waves. Dropping a song tomorrow on her birthday that I wrote about that process. Hope u enjoy," he said.

"Angel" is G-Eazy's first new song of 2022. He released his sixth studio album, These Things Happen Too, in September.

