Music
April 13, 2022 / 10:52 AM

National Recording Registry: Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Bonnie Raitt added

By UPI Staff
1/5
Singer Alicia Keys' debut album, “Songs in A Minor,” has been added to the National Registry. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- National Recording Registry has added music from Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan, Queen, Bonnie Raitt, Ricky Martin, Linda Ronstadt, A Tribe Called Quest, Journey, Buena Vista Social Club and more.

Carla Hayden, the Librarian of Congress, announced Tuesday the 25 recordings that will be added.

"The National Recording Registry reflects the diverse music and voices that have shaped our nation's history and culture through recorded sound," she said. "The national library is proud to help preserve these recordings, and we welcome the public's input. We received about 1,000 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry."

The number of titles in the registry are now up to 600, which represent a small portion of the library's vast recorded sound collection of nearly 4 million items.

These latest additions to the registry span from 1921 all the way to 2010, and include rock, pop, R&B, hip-hop and country to Latin, Motown, jazz, and recordings of history.

"I'm so honored and grateful that Songs in A Minor, the entire album, gets to be recognized as such a powerful body of work that is just going to be timeless," Keys said of her album's induction into the registry.

The 25 additions, in chronological order, include:

"Harlem Strut" - James P. Johnson (1921)

Franklin D. Roosevelt: Complete Presidential Speeches (1933-1945)

"Walking the Floor Over You" - Ernest Tubb (1941) (single)

"On a Note of Triumph" (May 8, 1945)

"Jesus Gave Me Water" - The Soul Stirrers (1950) (single)

Ellington at Newport - Duke Ellington (1956) (album)

We Insist! Max Roach's Freedom Now Suite - Max Roach (1960) (album)

"The Christmas Song" - Nat King Cole (1961) (single)

Tonight's the Night - The Shirelles (1961) (album)

"Moon River" - Andy Williams (1962) (single)

In C - Terry Riley (1968) (album)

"It's a Small World" - The Disneyland Boys Choir (1964) (single)

"Reach Out, I'll Be There" - The Four Tops (1966) (single)

Hank Aaron's 715th Career Home Run (April 8, 1974)

"Bohemian Rhapsody" - Queen (1975) (single)

"Don't Stop Believin'" - Journey (1981) (single)

Canciones de Mi Padre - Linda Ronstadt (1987) (album)

Nick of Time - Bonnie Raitt (1989) (album)

The Low End Theory - A Tribe Called Quest (1991) (album)

Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) - Wu-Tang Clan (1993) (album)

Buena Vista Social Club (1997) (album)

"Livin' La Vida Loca" - Ricky Martin (1999) (single)

Songs in A Minor - Alicia Keys (2001) (album)

WNYC broadcasts for the day of 9/11 (Sept. 11, 2001)

"WTF with Marc Maron" (Guest: Robin Williams) (April 26, 2010)

