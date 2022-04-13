Breaking News
April 13, 2022 / 2:00 PM

Seventeen soak up the sun in 'Darl+ing' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Seventeen released a preview of its music video for "Darling," its first English-language single. Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

April 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Darl+ing" on Wednesday.

The "Darl+ing" teaser shows the members of Seventeen soak up the sun. The group is seen running through a sunny field and reading in a sunlit room.

Seventeen previously shared a mood teaser for the song. The group also released a "Voice Message" teaser on Tuesday.

"Darl+ing" is Seventeen's first English-language single. The group will release the song and the full music video Friday.

Seventeen last released the EP Attacca in October. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK. Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The8 released a new solo single, "Hai Cheng," and an accompanying music video in March.

