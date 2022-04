1/5

J Balvin has postponed his 2022 "Jose," tour, which would have begun in April. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

April 13 (UPI) -- J Balvin has postponed his 2022 José tour, citing COVID-19 related production challenges. The José tour, named after Balvin's latest album, was set to begin Tuesday in San Antonio before wrapping up on June 4 at Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Advertisement

Balvin said on Instagram tickets will be honored at future dates, which will be announced in the future.

"Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive José Tour USA experience where everyone feels welcome to the party. Covid has caused so unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn't be able to keep my promise of giving you the best show possible," Balvin said.

"Because I believe you deserve that, I've made the difficult decision to reschedule the tour," he continued.

Balvin also thanked fans for their support.

"I'm continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can't wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling," he said.

Pitbull recently announced a new North American tour that will begin in July.