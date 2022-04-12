Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 12, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Dreamcatcher release new album, 'Maison' music video

By Annie Martin

April 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the album Apocalypse: Save Us and a music video for the song "Maison" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The "Maison" video takes place in an apocalyptic future. The members are seen in the ruins of a city and are also shown ruling from an all-white platform above.

Apocalypse: Save Us features 13 other tracks, including "Starlight," "Together," "Always" and solo songs from the members.

The album is Dreamcatcher's first full album since Dystopia: The Tree of Language, released in February 2020. The group released the EPs Dystopia: Road to Utopia and Summer Holiday in 2021.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group is signed to Dreamcatcher Company and made its debut in 2014 under the name Minx.

Read More

SHINee's Onew rolls the 'Dice' in new music video Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo receive iHeartRadio Titanium Award for 1B spins
Music // 55 minutes ago
The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo receive iHeartRadio Titanium Award for 1B spins
April 12 (UPI) -- The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat and SZA, The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X received the iHeartRadio Titanium Award for reaching 1 billion audience spins.
Chance the Rapper performs new single 'Child of God' on 'Late Show'
Music // 2 hours ago
Chance the Rapper performs new single 'Child of God' on 'Late Show'
April 12 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper gave a special performance of his new single "Child of God" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
The Judds reunite, perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards
Music // 14 hours ago
The Judds reunite, perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards
April 11 (UPI) -- The Judds reunited and performed on a nationally televised awards show for the first time in more than two decades Monday night at the 56th annual CMT Music Awards in Nashville.
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood win big at 2022 CMT Awards
Music // 16 hours ago
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood win big at 2022 CMT Awards
April 11 (UPI) -- Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood were among the biggest winners at the 56th annual CMT Music Awards on Monday night in Nashville.
SHINee's Onew rolls the 'Dice' in new music video
Music // 23 hours ago
SHINee's Onew rolls the 'Dice' in new music video
April 11 (UPI) -- K-pop star Onew released the solo EP "Dice" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul
Music // 1 day ago
Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul
April 11 (UPI) -- Pitbull has announced a new North American tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul.
Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Pink to headline Ohana Festival
Music // 1 day ago
Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Pink to headline Ohana Festival
April 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival has announced its lineup for 2022 with Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and Pink set to headline.
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
April 11 (UPI) -- The 56th annual CMT Music Awards will air live Monday from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.
Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' No. 1 album in the U.S.
Music // 2 days ago
Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' No. 1 album in the U.S.
April 9 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Pink Floyd reunites, releases first new single in 28 years to support Ukraine
Music // 3 days ago
Pink Floyd reunites, releases first new single in 28 years to support Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- English rock band Pink Floyd has released new music for the first time in 28 years, with proceeds from the track going to humanitarian relief in Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

The Judds reunite, perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards
The Judds reunite, perform at 2022 CMT Music Awards
Google honors opera singer Montserrat Caballe with new Doodle
Google honors opera singer Montserrat Caballe with new Doodle
Movie review: 'Father Stu' can't redeem inept filmmaking
Movie review: 'Father Stu' can't redeem inept filmmaking
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood win big at 2022 CMT Awards
Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood win big at 2022 CMT Awards
Britney Spears announces pregnancy with third child
Britney Spears announces pregnancy with third child
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement