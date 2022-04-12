Dreamcatcher release new album, 'Maison' music video

April 12 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the album Apocalypse: Save Us and a music video for the song "Maison" on Tuesday.

The "Maison" video takes place in an apocalyptic future. The members are seen in the ruins of a city and are also shown ruling from an all-white platform above.

Apocalypse: Save Us features 13 other tracks, including "Starlight," "Together," "Always" and solo songs from the members.

The album is Dreamcatcher's first full album since Dystopia: The Tree of Language, released in February 2020. The group released the EPs Dystopia: Road to Utopia and Summer Holiday in 2021.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group is signed to Dreamcatcher Company and made its debut in 2014 under the name Minx.