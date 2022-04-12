Trending
April 12, 2022 / 11:05 AM

Chance the Rapper performs new single 'Child of God' on 'Late Show'

By Wade Sheridan
Chance the Rapper performed his song "Child of God" on "The Late Show." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 12 (UPI) -- Chance the Rapper gave a special performance of his new single "Child of God" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Chance the Rapper took the stage on Monday and rapped in front of an art piece created by Naila Opiangah.

The 28-year-old's set resembled a museum with the art piece roped off. Chance the Rapper performed while sitting down and was joined by a full band.

"Do your thing/ Child of God do your thing/ Just do your thing child," Chance the rapper exclaimed loudly and emotionally as he stood up during the performance.

"Child of God" is Chance the Rapper's first single of 2022. A music video for the track released in March featured Opiangah creating the painting.

Chance the Rapper last released his debut studio album titled The Big Day in July 2019.

