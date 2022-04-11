SHINee's Onew rolls the 'Dice' in new music video

April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Onew is back with new music.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released the solo EP Dice and a music video for his song of the same name on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Dice" video shows Onew fall for a woman being kept captive in a hotel. Onew infiltrates the hotel and helps the woman escape from her captors.

Dice also features the songs "Sunshine," "On the Way," "Love Phobia," "Yeowoobi" and "In the Whale."

SHINee released a highlight clip of "Love Phobia" last week.

Dice is Onew's second solo EP after Voice, released in December 2018.

SHINee also consists of Key, Minho and Taemin. Minho released the solo single "Heartbreak" in December.