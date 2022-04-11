Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 11, 2022 / 2:24 PM

SHINee's Onew rolls the 'Dice' in new music video

By Annie Martin

April 11 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Onew is back with new music.

The 32-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, released the solo EP Dice and a music video for his song of the same name on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Dice" video shows Onew fall for a woman being kept captive in a hotel. Onew infiltrates the hotel and helps the woman escape from her captors.

Dice also features the songs "Sunshine," "On the Way," "Love Phobia," "Yeowoobi" and "In the Whale."

SHINee released a highlight clip of "Love Phobia" last week.

Dice is Onew's second solo EP after Voice, released in December 2018.

SHINee also consists of Key, Minho and Taemin. Minho released the solo single "Heartbreak" in December.

Read More

Dreamcatcher face disaster in 'Maison' music video teaser Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul
Music // 1 hour ago
Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul
April 11 (UPI) -- Pitbull has announced a new North American tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul.
Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Pink to headline Ohana Festival
Music // 2 hours ago
Eddie Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks, Pink to headline Ohana Festival
April 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival has announced its lineup for 2022 with Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and Pink set to headline.
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 2 hours ago
CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
April 11 (UPI) -- The 56th annual CMT Music Awards will air live Monday from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.
Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' No. 1 album in the U.S.
Music // 1 day ago
Machine Gun Kelly's 'Mainstream Sellout' No. 1 album in the U.S.
April 9 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly's "Mainstream Sellout" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Pink Floyd reunites, releases first new single in 28 years to support Ukraine
Music // 2 days ago
Pink Floyd reunites, releases first new single in 28 years to support Ukraine
April 8 (UPI) -- English rock band Pink Floyd has released new music for the first time in 28 years, with proceeds from the track going to humanitarian relief in Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Dreamcatcher face disaster in 'Maison' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Dreamcatcher face disaster in 'Maison' music video teaser
April 8 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher shared a preview of their video for "Maison," the title track from their album "Apocalypse: Save Us."
The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations
April 8 (UPI) -- The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Olivia Rodrigo and other artists are nominated at the Billboard Music Awards.
Carrie Underwood shares 'Denim & Rhinestones' single, album trailer
Music // 3 days ago
Carrie Underwood shares 'Denim & Rhinestones' single, album trailer
April 8 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released "Denim & Rhinestones," the title track from her upcoming album of the same name.
Camila Cabello, Willow Smith release 'Psychofreak' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Camila Cabello, Willow Smith release 'Psychofreak' music video
April 8 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello released the album "Familia" and a music video for "Psychofreak" featuring Willow Smith.
Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video
April 8 (UPI) -- Chloe x Halle singer Chloe Bailey released a single and music video for "Treat Me," her first solo song of 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
Brooklyn Beckham marries Nicola Peltz in Fla.
Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65
Chris Bailey, lead singer of The Saints, dead at 65
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
'Sonic' tops the North American box office with $71M
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
Fiona Shaw not processing 'Killing Eve' in the past 'quite yet'
Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer
Square Enix announces 'Kingdom Hearts 4' with teaser trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement