April 11, 2022 / 1:27 PM

Pitbull announces new North American tour with Iggy Azalea, Sean Paul

By Wade Sheridan
Pitbull has announced a new tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Pitbull has announced a new North American tour with special guests Iggy Azalea and Sean Paul.

The Can't Stop Us Now tour will begin July 28 at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh, N.C., before it wraps up on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

Azalea and Paul will be performing on select dates. Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Fans can also register for a ticket pre-sale through Pitbull's official website. Fans who register will receive the pre-sale password 25 minutes before the pre-sale begins.

Pitbull went on tour last year with over 40 shows. Pitbull last released the album Libertad 548 in Sept. 2019.

Here is the full list of dates for Pitbull's 'Can't Stop Us Now' tour

July 28 -- Raleigh, N.C., at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

July 29 -- Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

July 30 -- Hershey, Pa., at Hersheypark Stadium

July 31 -- Darien Lake, N.Y., at Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 2 -- Camden, N.J., at Waterfront Music Pavilion

Aug. 3 -- Holmdel, N.J., at PNC Banks Arts Center

Aug. 5 -- Wantagh, N.Y., at Northwell Health

Aug. 6 -- Uncasville, Conn., at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aug. 9 -- Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

Aug. 11 -- Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 -- Montreal, Canada, at Bell Centre

Aug. 13 -- Toronto, Canada, at Budweiser Stage

Aug. 17 -- Omaha, Neb., at Baxter Arena

Aug. 19 -- Morrison, Colo., at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 -- Des Moines, Iowa, at Wells Fargo Arena

Aug. 23 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 24 -- Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

Aug. 25 -- Highland Park, Ill., at The Pavilion

Aug. 26 -- Milwaukee, Wis., at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 28 -- St. Paul, Minn., at Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 30 -- Grand Rapids, Mich., at Van Andel Arena

Aug. 31 -- Clarkston, Mich., at Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 2 -- Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 3 -- St. Louis, Mo., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 -- Oklahoma City, Okla., at Paycom Center

Sept. 8 -- Durant, Okla., at Choctaw Casino

Sept. 9 -- San Antonio, Texas, at AT&T Center

Sept. 10 -- Laredo, Texas, at Sames Auto Arena

Sept. 11 -- Houston, Texas, at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 14 -- Albuquerque, N.M., at Isleta Amphitheater

Sept. 16 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos Theater

Sept. 17 -- Las Vegas, Nev., at Zappos Theater

Sept. 18 -- Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Sept. 21 -- Chula Vista, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 22 -- Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheater

Sept. 24 -- San Jose, Calif., at SAP Center

Sept. 25 -- Corning, Calif., at The Amphitheater

Sept. 27 -- Los Angeles, Calif., at Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 29 -- Bakersfield, Calif., at Mechanics Bank Arena

Sept. 30 -- Sparks, Nev., at Nuggest Event Center

Oct. 2 -- El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center

Oct. 5 -- Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Oct. 6 -- New Orleans, La., at Smoothie King Center

Oct. 7 -- Pelham, Ala., at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oct. 9 -- Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 11 -- Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

Oct. 12 -- Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

Oct. 13 -- Alpharetta, Ga., at Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Oct. 15 -- Ft. Myers, Fla., at Hertz Arena

Oct. 16 -- Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

Oct. 19 -- Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

