1/5

Eddie Vedder (L), and his wife, Jill McCormick, arrive at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts for a gala in October 2017. Vedder is headlining his Ohana music festival. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival has announced its lineup for 2022 with Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and Pink set to headline. The sixth annual Ohana Festival will run from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, Calif. Advertisement

Nicks will be taking the stage on Sept. 30 with Vedder and White performing on Oct. 1 and then Pink on Oct. 2.

Other acts announced for the festival include St. Vincent, Khruangbin, Brittany Howard, Billy Strings, Manchester Orchestra, Dermot Kennedy, The Revivalists, Gang of Youths, Inhaler, Joy Oladokun, Grouplove, Broken Social Scene and more.

A pre-sale for tickets will begin on Wednesday at 1 p.m. EDT through the official Ohana Festival website.

Vedder, the frontman for Pearl Jam, last released a solo album titled Earthling in February.