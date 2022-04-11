Trending
April 11, 2022

CMT Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Wade Sheridan
Kelsea Ballerini will be hosting the 2022 CMT Music Awards remotely Monday. File Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- The 56th annual CMT Music Awards will air live Monday from the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville.

Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie are co-hosting the event, but Ballerini will be co-hosting from her home as she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Kane Brown leads all artists with four nominations including Video of the Year and Male Video of the Year for "One Mississippi."

How to Watch

Time: The show begins at 8 p.m. EDT.

Network: The ceremony will air live on CBS. CMT will also present an extended cut of the award show on April 15.

Online: Paramount+ and CBS.com.

Performers: Ballerini will be performing from home. Other acts set to take the stage include Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town with Monica and Jimmie Allen, Maren Morris with Ryan Hurd, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell with Lainey Wilson, Keith Urban, Gabby Barrett, Kenny Chesney, Walker Hayes, Old Dominion, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett with Riley Green and Mickey Guyton with Black Pumas.

Presenters: Jimmie Allen, Barrett, Rob Corddry, Jordan Davis, Billy F. Gibbons, Gayle King, Taylor Lautner, Dustin Lynch, Martina McBride, Joel McHale, Kacey Musgraves, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, LeAnn Rimes, Dylan Scott and Dennis Quaid will be presenting awards.

Nominees

Video of the Year

Cody Johnson, "Till You Can't"

Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, "Never Say Never"

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, "If I Didn't Love You"

Kane Brown, "One Mississippi"

Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney, "Half of my Hometown"

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile, "Right on Time"

Gabby Barrett, "Footprints on the Moon"

Kacey Musgraves, "Justified"

Maren Morris, "Circles Around this Town"

Mickey Guyton, "Remember Her Name"

Miranda Lambert, "If I Was a Cowboy"

Tenille Arts, "Back Then, Right Now"

Male Video fo the Year

Cody Johnson, "Til You Can't"

Eric Church, "Heart on Fire"

Kane Brown, "One Mississippi"

Luke Bryan, "Waves"

Luke Combs, "Forever After All"

Thomas Rhett, "Country Again"

Walker Hayes, "Fancy Like"

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne, "I'm Not For Everyone"

Dan + Shay, "Steal My Love"

Maddie & Tae, "Woman You Got"

Old Dominion, "I Was On a Boat That Day"

Parmalee, "Take My Name"

Zac Brown Band, "Same Boat."

Kelsea Ballerini to host CMT Music Awards from home after testing positive for COVID-19 CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations

