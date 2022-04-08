Trending
April 8, 2022 / 1:39 PM

Dreamcatcher face disaster in 'Maison' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

April 8 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Dreamcatcher is giving a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars shared a preview Friday of their video for the song "Maison."

The "Maison" teaser shows the members of Dreamcatcher face disaster in an apocalyptic future. The members are seen in the ruins of a city after a mysterious blast from the sky.

Dreamcatcher released a "Story Spoiler" video Thursday that further explores the world.

"Maison" is the title track from Dreamcatcher's forthcoming album, Apocalypse: Save Us. The group will release the album and the full "Maison" music video on Tuesday.

Apocalypse: Save Us features 13 other songs, including "Locked Inside a Door," "Starlight," "Together," "Always" and "Cherry (Real Miracle)."

Apocalypse: Save Us will mark Dreamcatcher's first full album since Dystopia: The Tree of Language, released in February 2020. The group released the EPs Dystopia: Road to Utopia and Summer Holiday in 2021.

Dreamcatcher consists of JiU, SuA, Siyeon, Handong, Yoohyeon, Dami and Gahyeon. The group is signed to Dreamcatcher Company and made its debut in 2014 under the name Minx.

