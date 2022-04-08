Trending
April 8, 2022 / 9:59 AM

Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video

By Annie Martin
Chloe Bailey released a single and music video for "Treat Me," her first solo song of 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Chloe Bailey is back with new music.

The 23-year-old singer, a member of the music duo Chloe x Halle, released a single and music video for the solo song "Treat Me" on Friday.

The "Treat Me" video was partially filmed in black and white. The video shows Bailey dancing as she sings about encouraging a love interest to take their shot.

The new song samples Bubba Sparx's 2006 single "Ms. New Booty."

"Treat Me" is Bailey's first solo song of 2022. The song is expected to appear on her forthcoming debut solo album.

Bailey made her solo debut with the song "Have Mercy" in September.

Chloe x Bailey also consists of Bailey's sister, Halle Bailey. The duo released their second album, Ungodly Hour, in June 2020.

