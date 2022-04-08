Carrie Underwood shares 'Denim & Rhinestones' single, album trailer

1/5

Carrie Underwood released "Denim & Rhinestones," the title track from her upcoming album of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood is back with new music. The 39-year-old country music singer released the song "Denim & Rhinestones" on Friday. Advertisement

In "Denim & Rhinestones," Underwood sings about being the perfect fit with a partner.

"You're the smooth and I'm the shine / We're the neon dancing all night / Denim and rhinestones / You're the cool and I'm the fire / No, we're never going out of style," she sings.

"Denim & Rhinestones" is the title track from Underwood's forthcoming album of the same name. The album also features the songs "Velvet Heartbreak," "Ghost Story," "Hate My Heart," "Burn," "Crazy Angels," "Faster," "Pink Champagne," "Wanted Woman," "Poor Everybody Else," "She Don't Know" and "Garden."

Underwood released "Ghost Story," her first single of 2022, in March.

The singer discussed the making of Denim & Rhinestones in an album trailer released Friday.

"I feel like with this album, we cover a lot of ground. We have a lot of songs that could be considered throwback-type songs, but they sound so super fresh," Underwood said.

"I feel like this one ended up being a bigger reflection of me as a person and an artist," she added.

Advertisement

Underwood announced Denim & Rhinestones on Thursday. The singer will release the album June 10.

Moments from Carrie Underwood's career

Denim & Rhinestones will mark Underwood's first studio album since Cry Pretty, released in 2018. The singer released a holiday album, My Gift, in 2020, and the gospel album My Savior in March 2021.