Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 8, 2022 / 10:25 AM

Camila Cabello, Willow Smith release 'Psychofreak' music video

By Annie Martin
1/5
Camila Cabello, Willow Smith release 'Psychofreak' music video
Camila Cabello released the album "Familia" and a music video for "Psychofreak" featuring Willow Smith. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello is back with new music.

The 25-year-old singer released the album Familia and a music video for "Psychofreak" featuring Willow Smith on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Psychofreak" video shows Cabello and Smith defy gravity as they perform in a small room with green walls.

Familia also features the singles "Don't Go Yet" and "Bam Bam," along with the songs "Celia," "La Buena Vida," "Quiet," "Boys Don't Cry," "Hasta los Dientes" featuring María Becerra, "No Doubt," "Lola" featuring Yotuel and "Everyone at This Party."

Cabello said on Instagram that the process of making Familia "completely changed" her life.

"This album means so much to me," the singer said. "I started this album at a really [expletive] mental health point, and the process of making it and being vulnerable, and being honest about my experiences, and leaning on other people changed my life."

"I'm so proud of it and I'm so happy that you guys get to hear it now. This album really means so much to me," she added.

Advertisement

Camila Cabello turns 25: a look back

Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony perform on NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Center in New York City on July 11, 2014. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Familia is Cabello's first album since Romance, released in December 2019.

The singer will perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival in June, along with her ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, and other artists.

Read More

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to perform at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video
Music // 25 minutes ago
Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video
April 8 (UPI) -- Chloe x Halle singer Chloe Bailey released a single and music video for "Treat Me," her first solo song of 2022.
Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal
Music // 10 hours ago
Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal
April 7 (UPI) -- Canadian singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne is engaged to fellow artist Mod Sun, the couple announced Thursday on social media.
R&B singer Ashanti receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 11 hours ago
R&B singer Ashanti receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
April 7 (UPI) -- R&B star and Grammy Award winner Ashanti was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single
Music // 20 hours ago
Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single
April 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a mood sampler for "Darl+ing," their first English-language single.
Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June
Music // 23 hours ago
Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June
April 7 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood shared a release date and cover art for her upcoming album, "Denim & Rhinestones."
EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser
April 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suho shared a preview of his music video for "Hurdle," a song from his EP "Grey Suit."
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella
April 6 (UPI) -- The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have been set as the Sunday night headliners in place of Kanye West at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival.
Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video
Music // 2 days ago
Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Ive released the single album "Love Dive" and a music video for their song of the same name.
Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam to headline Bourbon & Beyond music festival
Music // 2 days ago
Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam to headline Bourbon & Beyond music festival
April 5 (UPI) -- Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton and other artists will perform at Bourbon & Beyond music festival in September.
DJ Tiësto, wife Annika expecting second child: 'Another baby with the love of my life'
Music // 3 days ago
DJ Tiësto, wife Annika expecting second child: 'Another baby with the love of my life'
April 4 (UPI) -- Tiësto and his wife, Annika Backes Verwest, revealed at the 64th annual Grammy Awards that they are expecting their second child together.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards confronts Kathy Hilton in Season 12 trailer
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards confronts Kathy Hilton in Season 12 trailer
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19
Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal
Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal
Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton'
Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement