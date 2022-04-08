The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

April 8 (UPI) -- Billboard has announced the nominees for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.
The Weeknd leads the field with 17 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.
Doja Cat is also up for Top Artist and has 13 other nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top R&B Female Artist.
Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo follow with 13 nominations each, while Drake has 11. Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran both have nine nominations.
The 29th annual Billboard Music Awards will take place May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air on NBC. The event will also stream live on Peacock.
Here's a list of 2022 Billboard Music Awards nominees:
Top Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Giveon
Masked Wolf
Olivia Rodrigo
Pooh Shiesty
The Kid Laroi
Top Male Artist
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Adele
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
BTS
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Migos
Silk Sonic
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Drake
Juice WRLD
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Justin Bieber
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Doja Cat
Drake
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
The Weeknd
Top Billboard 200 Album
30, Adele
Planet Her, Doja Cat
Certified Lover Boy, Drake
Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen
Sour, Olivia Rodrigo
Top Hot 100 Song
"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA
"Levitating," Dua Lipa
"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo
"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
"Save Your Tears," The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
Top Streaming Song
"Levitating," Dua Lipa
"Heat Waves," Glass Animals
"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo
"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber
"Save Your Tears," The Weeknd and Ariana Grande
See the full list of nominations here.