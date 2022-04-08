Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 8, 2022 / 11:31 AM

The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations

By Annie Martin
1/5
The Weeknd, Doja Cat lead Billboard Music Awards nominations
The Weeknd is nominated for 17 awards at the Billboard Music Awards. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 8 (UPI) -- Billboard has announced the nominees for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The Weeknd leads the field with 17 nominations, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top R&B Male Artist.

Advertisement

Doja Cat is also up for Top Artist and has 13 other nominations, including Top Female Artist, Top Streaming Songs Artist and Top R&B Female Artist.

Justin Bieber, Kanye West and Olivia Rodrigo follow with 13 nominations each, while Drake has 11. Dua Lipa and Ed Sheeran both have nine nominations.

The 29th annual Billboard Music Awards will take place May 15 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air on NBC. The event will also stream live on Peacock.

Here's a list of 2022 Billboard Music Awards nominees:

Top Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

Pooh Shiesty

The Kid Laroi

Top Male Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

Advertisement

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

BTS

Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons

Migos

Silk Sonic

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Drake

Juice WRLD

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Doja Cat

Drake

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

The Weeknd

Top Billboard 200 Album

30, Adele

Planet Her, Doja Cat

Certified Lover Boy, Drake

Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen

Sour, Olivia Rodrigo

Top Hot 100 Song

"Kiss Me More," Doja Cat ft. SZA

"Levitating," Dua Lipa

"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo

"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

"Save Your Tears," The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

Top Streaming Song

"Levitating," Dua Lipa

"Heat Waves," Glass Animals

"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo

"Stay," The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber

"Save Your Tears," The Weeknd and Ariana Grande

See the full list of nominations here.

Read More

First Lady Jill Biden to appear during Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards Camila Cabello, Willow Smith release 'Psychofreak' music video Jonathan Bailey: 5 roles beyond 'Bridgerton' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Carrie Underwood shares 'Denim & Rhinestones' single, album trailer
Music // 1 hour ago
Carrie Underwood shares 'Denim & Rhinestones' single, album trailer
April 8 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood released "Denim & Rhinestones," the title track from her upcoming album of the same name.
Camila Cabello, Willow Smith release 'Psychofreak' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Camila Cabello, Willow Smith release 'Psychofreak' music video
April 8 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello released the album "Familia" and a music video for "Psychofreak" featuring Willow Smith.
Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Chloe Bailey dances in 'Treat Me' music video
April 8 (UPI) -- Chloe x Halle singer Chloe Bailey released a single and music video for "Treat Me," her first solo song of 2022.
Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal
Music // 12 hours ago
Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal
April 7 (UPI) -- Canadian singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne is engaged to fellow artist Mod Sun, the couple announced Thursday on social media.
R&B singer Ashanti receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Music // 13 hours ago
R&B singer Ashanti receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
April 7 (UPI) -- R&B star and Grammy Award winner Ashanti was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.
Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single
Music // 22 hours ago
Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single
April 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a mood sampler for "Darl+ing," their first English-language single.
Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June
Music // 1 day ago
Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June
April 7 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood shared a release date and cover art for her upcoming album, "Denim & Rhinestones."
EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser
April 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suho shared a preview of his music video for "Hurdle," a song from his EP "Grey Suit."
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella
Music // 1 day ago
The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia replace Kanye West at Coachella
April 6 (UPI) -- The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia have been set as the Sunday night headliners in place of Kanye West at the 2022 Coachella Music Festival.
Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video
Music // 2 days ago
Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video
April 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Ive released the single album "Love Dive" and a music video for their song of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
Jesse James, Bonnie Rotten are engaged: 'You're truly my best friend'
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards confronts Kathy Hilton in Season 12 trailer
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills': Kyle Richards confronts Kathy Hilton in Season 12 trailer
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19
Sarah Jessica Parker tests positive for COVID-19
Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal
Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal
What to binge: 5 time travel films to watch after 'Adam Project'
What to binge: 5 time travel films to watch after 'Adam Project'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement