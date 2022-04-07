Avril Lavigne engaged to musician Mod Sun after Paris proposal

April 7 (UPI) -- Canadian singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne is engaged to fellow artist Mod Sun, the couple announced Thursday on social media.

Lavigne and Mod Sun shared photos from the proposal, which happened in Paris. With the Eiffel Tower in the background, the 35-year-old Mod Sun took a knee and asked Lavigne, 37, to be his wife with a heart-shaped diamond engagement ring.

"The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever [until] our days are done," Mod Sun poetically wrote on Instagram. "I had a dream where I proposed in Paris. I pulled out a ring [plus] asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You're too beautiful for my words to describe.

"I grabbed your hand [plus] took one last breath. I said, 'Will you marry me?' [plus] she said, 'Yes.' I love you Avril."

Lavigne and Mod Sun -- born Derek Ryan Smith -- were first linked in February 2021. The two musicians first struck up a relationship when they released "Flames," a single appearing on Mod Sun's album, Internet Killed the Rockstar, after Machine Gun Kelly introduced them.

"We linked up through just talking about music," Mod Sun told Metro about Lavigne at the time. "It's hard to even say because it's [expletive] Avril Lavigne, but she was like, 'I really like your song, I really like your music.'"

Lavigne previously was married to Canadian musicians Deryck Whibley of Sum 41, and Chad Kroeger of Nickelback.