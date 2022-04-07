Trending
April 7, 2022 / 10:45 PM

R&B singer Ashanti receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Connor Grott
1/5
R&B singer Ashanti receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
R&B singer Ashanti sits beside her star during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,718th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- R&B star and Grammy Award winner Ashanti was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday.

The induction ceremony was live streamed on YouTube, with fellow artist Ja Rule and actress Tichina Arnold on hand for the unveiling of the star. Ashanti's star is the 2,718th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the initial 1,558 stars.

"You should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for being a beautiful human being," Arnold said of Ashanti at the ceremony. "You should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for being a beautiful human spirit."

Ja Rule, who has frequently collaborated with Ashanti, commented on his strong friendship with the artist, saying: "We've shared so many moments together, but this one is so special. Getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is like the top of the top."

The 41-year-old Ashanti's career began with her 2002 self-titled studio album, Ashanti, which reached the top spot on the Billboard Top 200 and R&B album charts. The project also set a SoundScan record for the most albums sold by any debut female artist, an accomplishment that landed her in the Guinness World Records.

Ashanti won a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2013 for Ashanti, in addition to two American Music Awards and the Soul Train Aretha Franklin Entertainer of the Year Award.

In 2003, Ashanti released her second studio album, Chapter II, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award, with its tracks "Rock wit U (Awww Baby)" and "Rain on Me" each being nominated in the categories of Best R&B Song and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

Ashanti went on to release four additional albums, concluding with Braveheart in 2014. She has sold more than 27 million records worldwide.

In addition to her musical career, Ashanti branched out into acting with TV roles in The Muppets' Wizard of Oz, The Proud Family, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Vegas. She also appeared in movies such as Coach Carter and Resident Evil: Extinction.

"It's so surreal that I'm getting one of these stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame forever and ever for my kids to see," Ashanti said. "It's still hitting me and I'm still stunned. This is proof to everyone out there that dreams really do come true."

