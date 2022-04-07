Breaking News
Senate votes to confirm first Black woman to U.S. Supreme Court: Ketanji Brown Jackson
Music
April 7, 2022 / 1:31 PM

Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single

By Annie Martin
Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single
Seventeen released a mood sampler for "Darl+ing," their first English-language single. Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

April 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new single.

The K-pop group shared a mood sampler for the song, "Darl+ing," on Thursday.

The summer-inspired teaser shows a wall covered in photos and painted smiley faces in a sunny room.

"Darl+ing" is Seventeen's first English-language single. The group unveiled the song's title with a poster Wednesday.

Seventeen will release concept photos for "Darl+ing" on April 9, 10, 11 and 12 and a voice message to fans April 13. The group will share a music video teaser April 14 before the single and music video's official release April 15.

Seventeen last released the EP Attacca in October. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The8 released a music video for the solo single "Hai Cheng" last week.

Seventeen's The8 walks on the beach in 'Hai Cheng' music video EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser Ive take a 'Love Dive' in new music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

