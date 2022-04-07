Seventeen share sunny mood teaser for 'Darl+ing' single

Seventeen released a mood sampler for "Darl+ing," their first English-language single. Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

April 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new single. The K-pop group shared a mood sampler for the song, "Darl+ing," on Thursday. Advertisement

The summer-inspired teaser shows a wall covered in photos and painted smiley faces in a sunny room.

"Darl+ing" is Seventeen's first English-language single. The group unveiled the song's title with a poster Wednesday.

Seventeen will release concept photos for "Darl+ing" on April 9, 10, 11 and 12 and a voice message to fans April 13. The group will share a music video teaser April 14 before the single and music video's official release April 15.

Seventeen last released the EP Attacca in October. The group consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino.

The8 released a music video for the solo single "Hai Cheng" last week.