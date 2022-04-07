Trending
Music
April 7, 2022 / 11:09 AM

Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June

By Annie Martin
Carrie Underwood to release 'Denim & Rhinestones' album in June
Carrie Underwood shared a release date and cover art for her upcoming album, "Denim & Rhinestones." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will release a new album in June.

The 39-year-old country music singer shared a release date and cover art for her upcoming album, Denim & Rhinestones, on Thursday.

"I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones," she wrote on Instagram.

The album cover shows Underwood wearing a denim jacket and minidress while posing against a wall studded with rhinestones.

Denim & Rhinestones will mark Underwood's first studio album since Cry Pretty, released in 2018. The singer released a holiday album, My Gift, in 2020, and the gospel album My Savior in March 2021.

Underwood released "Ghost Story," her first single of 2022, in March. She performed the song at the Grammy Awards this week.

The singer described "Ghost Story" as "a really powerful revenge song" in a recent interview with iHeartRadio.

"She's not just the one that got away, but she's the one that he cannot forget," she said.

Underwood is nominated for two awards at the CMT Music Awards, which will take place April 11 in Nashville.

Moments from Carrie Underwood's career

Carrie Underwood performs in Sunrise, Fla., on June 12, 2005. In May 2005, Underwood was crowned "American Idol" at the age of 22. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo

