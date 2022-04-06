Trending
April 6, 2022 / 1:44 PM

EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
EXO's Suho gets playful in 'Hurdle' music video teaser
Suho (fourth from left), pictured with EXO, shared a preview of his music video for "Hurdle," a song from his EP "Grey Suit." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Suho is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star shared a preview Wednesday of his video for the song "Hurdle."

The "Hurdle" preview shows Suho get playful as he plays air guitar at the office.

"Hurdle" appears on Suho's new solo EP, Grey Suit. Suho released the mini album and a music video for the title track "Grey Suit" on Monday.

EXO released a video Wednesday that shows Suho and his bandmate Kai reacting to the "Grey Suit" music video.

Grey Suit also features the songs "Morning Star," "Decanting," "Bear Hug" and "Moment."

The EP is Suho's second solo EP after Self-Portrait, released in March 2020.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun. The group recently had a first music video, "Love Shot," pass 500 million views on YouTube.

