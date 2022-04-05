Trending
April 5, 2022 / 12:58 PM

Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam to headline Bourbon & Beyond music festival

By Annie Martin
1/5
Alanis Morissette will perform at Bourbon & Beyond music festival in September. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Bourbon & Beyond has announced a lineup for its 2022 music festival.

Jack White, Alanis Morissette, Kings of Leon, Brandi Carlile, Pearl Jam, Greta Van Fleet, Chris Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers will headline the event in September.

Bourbon & Beyond will run Sept. 15-18 at Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Expo Center in Louisville. Tickets are on sale now.

White and Morissette will headline the Sept. 15 shows, with Father John Misty, The Revivalists, Japanese Breakfast, Shakey Graves, Jimmie Vaughan and other artists to perform.

Kings of Leon and Brandi Carlile will take the stage Sept. 16, along with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Courtney Barnett, Charley Crockett and other artists.

Pearl Jam and Greta Van Fleet will headline the Sept. 17 shows, with St. Vincent, Crowded House, Cold War Kids, Elle King and other artists to perform.

Stapleton and The Doobie Brothers will perform Sept. 18, along with Needtobreathe, Caamp, Marcus King, Yola and other artists.

Other music festivals will return as in-person events this year, including Lollapalooza, which will feature Metallica, Dua Lipa, J. Cole and other performers, and Firefly Festival, featuring Lipa, Green Day, My Chemical Romance and Halsey.

