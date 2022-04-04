Trending
April 4, 2022 / 1:51 PM

Reports: Kanye West drops out of Coachella

By Wade Sheridan
Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, will no longer be performing at Coachella according to multiple reports. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Kanye West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, has exited the 2022 Coachella Music Festival, according to multiple reports.

Variety, citing sources, reports that West had not rehearsed or prepared for the show.

TMZ also confirmed the news and citied sources stating that Travis Scott was set to join West onstage. Scott will no longer appear at the event as well.

Page Six additionally confirmed that West will no longer be taking the stage at the annual music event, which will be held April 15-17 and then April 22-24 at the Empire Polo Ground in Indio, Calif.

The exit comes after West came under fire for lashing out against his ex Kim Kardashian, her new boyfriend Pete Davidson and Trevor Noah on social media. West was recently barred from the Grammys, which Noah hosted.

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Swedish House Mafia are still set to headline Coachella.

West won Best Melodic Rap Performance for "Hurricane" featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby and Best Rap Song for "Jail" featuring Jay-Z at the Grammys.

