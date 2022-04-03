Advertisement
Music
April 3, 2022 / 10:24 PM / Updated at 10:46 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears at Grammys in video

By UPI Staff
1/5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears at Grammys in video
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, where Legend performed his new song, "Free," after a video by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in a video at the Grammys before a performance by John Legend.

Zelensky discussed the ongoing war in a pre-recorded speech.

Advertisement

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't heart them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound," Zelensky said.

EGOT winner Legend then performed his new song "Free," with appearances by Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Moments from the Grammy Awards red carpet

Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend. Legend will perform at the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Billie Eilish wears Taylor Hawkins T-shirt during Grammy performance Grammys: Volodymyr Zelensky speaks, Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist Stars with Las Vegas residencies in 2022

Latest Headlines

Grammys: Volodymyr Zelensky speaks, Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist
Music // 2 hours ago
Grammys: Volodymyr Zelensky speaks, Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist
April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed viewers at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.
Billie Eilish wears Taylor Hawkins T-shirt during Grammy performance
Music // 1 hour ago
Billie Eilish wears Taylor Hawkins T-shirt during Grammy performance
April 3 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish wore a Taylor Hawkin's T-shirt while performing "Happier Than Ever" at the Grammys.
'Stray Kids Mini Album' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
'Stray Kids Mini Album' tops U.S. album chart
April 2 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Stray Kids Mini Album" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Grammys: Lady Gaga to perform, Dua Lipa, Jared Leto to present awards
Music // 2 days ago
Grammys: Lady Gaga to perform, Dua Lipa, Jared Leto to present awards
April 1 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will take the stage Sunday at the Grammy Awards, while Dua Lipa, Jared Leto, Megan Thee Stallion and other stars will present awards.
The Judds to perform at CMT Music Awards
Music // 2 days ago
The Judds to perform at CMT Music Awards
April 1 (UPI) -- Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd will reunite to perform at the CMT Music Awards, their first awards show performance together in more than 20 years.
Grammys 2022: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 2 days ago
Grammys 2022: How to watch, what to expect
April 1 (UPI) -- The 64th Grammy Awards, presented by the Recording Academy, will air on Sunday from Las Vegas.
Liam Gallagher releases single 'C'mon You Know' ahead of new album
Music // 2 days ago
Liam Gallagher releases single 'C'mon You Know' ahead of new album
April 1 (UPI) -- Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher released "C'mon You Know," the title track from his album of the same name.
Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry team up on new song 'Where We Started'
Music // 2 days ago
Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry team up on new song 'Where We Started'
April 1 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry released "Where We Started," the title track from Rhett's album of the same name.
Harry Styles releases 'As It Was,' first single off upcoming album 'Harry's House'
Music // 3 days ago
Harry Styles releases 'As It Was,' first single off upcoming album 'Harry's House'
March 31 (UPI) -- Harry Styles released the first single and music video from his upcoming third studio album, "Harry's House," on Thursday night.
EXO's Suho shares 'Grey Suit' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
EXO's Suho shares 'Grey Suit' music video teaser
March 31 (UPI) -- K-pop star Suho released a preview of his video for "Grey Suit," the title track from his solo EP of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'SNL' mocks Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap
'SNL' mocks Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap
Movie review: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' grinds to a halt
Movie review: 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2' grinds to a halt
Tiger King's 'Joe Exotic' divorcing husband to marry man from prison
Tiger King's 'Joe Exotic' divorcing husband to marry man from prison
Mel Gibson tells interviewer Jesse Watters: 'It's never too late to fix stuff'
Mel Gibson tells interviewer Jesse Watters: 'It's never too late to fix stuff'
Nico Santos, Zeke Smith get engaged at the GLAAD Awards
Nico Santos, Zeke Smith get engaged at the GLAAD Awards
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement