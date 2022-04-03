Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears at Grammys in video

1/5

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend arrive for the 64th annual Grammy Awards, where Legend performed his new song, "Free," after a video by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in a video at the Grammys before a performance by John Legend. Zelensky discussed the ongoing war in a pre-recorded speech. Advertisement

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't heart them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound," Zelensky said.

President Zelenskyy just addressed the #GRAMMYs broadcast from Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/VjPSK5tqvR— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 4, 2022

EGOT winner Legend then performed his new song "Free," with appearances by Ukrainian musician Siuzanna Iglidan, Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and Ukrainian poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.

Moments from the Grammy Awards red carpet