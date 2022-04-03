Advertisement
Music
April 3, 2022 / 9:40 PM

Billie Eilish wears Taylor Hawkins T-shirt during Grammy performance

By UPI Staff
1/6
Billie Eilish wears Taylor Hawkins T-shirt during Grammy performance
Billie Eilish, winner of Best Original Song "No Time To Die" at the Oscars, performed at the Grammys wearing a Taylor Hawkins T-shirt. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish wore a Taylor Hawkin's T-shirt while performing "Happier Than Ever," the title track from her most recent album, at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday.

Hawkins, the drummer for Foo Fighters, died unexpectedly in a hotel room in Bogota on March 25. He was 50 years old.

Eilish and her brother Finneas were interviewed by Access Hollywood's Scott Evans and Zuri Hall on the Oscars red carpet on March 27 and asked about their thoughts on the death of Hawkins.

"It was incredibly heartbreaking," Eilish said. "It was right before we went on stage. And we got the news and it really, really tore us all apart. It's horribly, horribly tragic."

Eilish, who won an Oscar for Best Original Song for "No Time to Die," is nominated at this year's Grammys for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video, and Best Music Film.

Throughout her career, she has won seven Grammy awards.

