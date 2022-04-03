Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo win big

1/5

Jon Batiste was a big winner at the Grammys on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste won big and took home Album of the Year for We Are at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. The show, hosted by Trevor Noah, aired live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Batiste looked shocked in his seat before he came onstage. Advertisement

"I love music, I've been playing since I was a little boy. It's more than entertainment for me. It's a spiritual practice," Batiste said.

Olivia Rodrigo took home Best Pop Vocal album for Sour, and dedicated the win to her parents. Jared Leto presented the award. Rodrigo had also won Best New Artist.

"This is my biggest dream come true," Rodrigo said onstage while accepting Best New Artist.

Silk Sonic, which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won Song of the Year and Record of the Year for "Leave the Door Open."

"We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point," .Paak said, while accepting Record of the Year, before stating that drinks were on them for the other nominees.

Doja Cat and SZA won Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance for their hit song "Kiss Me More."

SZA walked to the stage using crutches and was joined by Doja Cat who was in a hurry after going to the bathroom.

"I have never taken such a fast piss in my whole life," Doja Cat while accepting the award. The singer then got emotional about the win.

"This is a big deal," she said with tears in her eyes.

Jazmine Sullivan won Best R&B album for Heaux Tales and spoke about creating a safe space for Black women to tell their stories.

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's "Family Ties" won Best Rap Performance. Ludacris presented the award, which Keem accepted alone.

Chris Stapleton also won Best Country album for Starting Over and wished his twin children happy birthday.

Performances

Silk Sonic opened the Grammys.

They performed their song "777" and wore matching white suits. Silk Sonic made their debut at last year's Grammys performing "Leave the Door Open."

Noah took the stage after Silk Sonic's opening number and poked fun at some of the nominees and at the recent Oscars incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

"We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths," Noah joked, in reference to what Smith told Rock.

Rodrigo performed her hit song "Drivers License" in front of a backdrop of a dark street. Rodrigo started to song off by getting out of a classic Mercedes-Benz.

J Balvin followed Rodrigo and performed "Qué Más Pues?" along with Maria Becerra.

Balvin, who was wearing a red coat, transitioned to his Skrillex collaboration "In Da Getto" while standing on white steps. Balvin was joined by multiple backup dancers who were sitting down and using their hands in a highly choreographed fashion.

Lil Nas X performed a number of tracks including "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" where he was joined by Jack Harlow.

Hip-hop legend Nas, singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile and country stars Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood and Brothers Osborne all performed at the show. Justin Bieber performed "Peaches" with Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

BTS gave a special performance of their hit song "Butter." They wore matching black suits and the segment played out like an action movie, mixed with dance moves.

H.E.R. rocked out and played the drums while performing her song "Damage" and was joined by rock stars Lenny Kravitz and Travis Barker for a rendition of Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

Batiste gave an energetic performance of his song "Freedom." He wore a shiny, silver suit and was joined by a number of colorfully-dressed dancers and back-up dancers.

Honors, special appearances

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed viewers at home in a pre-recorded video.

Zelensky spoke about Russia invading his country and the ongoing conflict before John Legend performed "Free."

"Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded. In hospitals. Even to those who can't heart them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound," he said.

"Our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music! Fill it today. To tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence, and peace will come," Zelensky continued.

Respects were paid to the late Taylor Hawkins, drummer of the Foo Fighters, who died on March 25.

Eilish paid homage to him while performing her song "Happier Than Ever" inside of a flooded house while wearing a T-shirt featuring his image.

We imagine this is how we all feel after seeing @justinbieber take over the #GRAMMYs stage. Expression credit: @billieeilish pic.twitter.com/DOBKVNb0On— CBS (@CBS) April 4, 2022

She finished off the rest of the song on the roof of the house as it started to rain where she was joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas.

Host Noah explained that the Foo Fighters were supposed to performance and the show, but canceled because of Hawkins' recent death.

A video was shown highlighting Hawkins' career before the Grammys launched into its annual In Memorial segment, which paid homage to all of those in the music industry who have died over the past year, including Dusty Hill of ZZ Top, DMX, Biz Markie, Betty Davis, Stephen Sondheim and many more.

Ben Platt, Cynthia Ervio Rachel Zegler and Leslie Odom Jr. performed "Send in the Clowns" and other songs during the segment.

Lady Gaga performed multiple songs from her collaborative album with Tony Bennett titled "Love for Sale." Bennett introduced the performance in video form.

Footage of Gaga and Bennett recording the album together appeared behind Gaga as she sang. Gaga said she missed Bennett after she concluded.

