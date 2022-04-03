Grammys: Billie Eilish pays homage to Taylor Hawkins, Chris Stapleton wins

1/5

Billie Eilish paid homage to Taylor Hawkins at the Grammys on Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 3 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish paid homage to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins while performing Sunday at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Eilish performed her song "Happier Than Ever" inside of a flooded house while wearing a Taylor Hawkins t-shirt. Advertisement

Eilish then finished off the rest of the song on the roof of the house as it started to rain where she was joined by her brother and collaborator Finneas.

Hawkins died last week at the age of 50. Foo Fighters were originally set to perform at the awards show.

.@billieeilish wears a shirt with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on it during her #GRAMMYs performance pic.twitter.com/ok9Tui8Gqq— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) April 4, 2022

Chris Stapleton won Best Country album for Starting Over and wished his twin children happy birthday.

Lil Nas X performed a number of tracks including "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" where he was joined by Jack Harlow. The musician had a statue of his face behind him and donned sparkling, marching band attire.

.@lilnasx has more than just a couple #GRAMMYs on him. In the past two years, he's collected 11 nominations pic.twitter.com/lxCQYNCgoe— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

BTS gave a special performance of their hit song "Butter." BTS delivered a spy-themed performance of the song and wore matching black suits. The segment played out like an action movie mixed with dance moves.

"Butter" has broken several music records, including Spotify's single-day streams list and fastest music video to reach 200 million views on YouTube.

Silk Sonic opened the show, which is airing live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The band, which consists of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, performed their song "777" and wore matching white suits. Silk Sonic made their debut at last year's Grammys performing "Leave the Door Open."

Silk Sonic also won Song of the Year for "Leave the Door Open."

Host Trevor Noah, who is hosting for the second year in a row, took the stage after Silk Sonic's opening number and poked fun at some of the nominees and at the recent Oscars incident where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock.

"We're going to be keeping people's names out of our mouths," Noah joked, in reference to what Smith told Rock.

Olivia Rodrigo performed her hit song "Drivers License" in front of a backdrop of a dark street. Rodrigo started to song off by getting out of a classic Mercedes-Benz.

J Balvin followed Rodrigo and performed "Qué Más Pues?" along with Maria Becerra.

Balvin, who was wearing a red coat, transitioned to his Skrillex collaboration "In Da Getto" while standing on white steps. Balvin was joined by multiple backup dancers who were sitting down and using their hands in a highly choreographed fashion.

Other performers will include John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Leslie Odom Jr., Nas, Ben Platt, Chris Stapleton and Rachel Zegler.

