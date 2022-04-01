Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry team up on new song 'Where We Started'

1/5

April 1 (UPI) -- Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry have teamed up on a new song. Rhett, 32, and Perry, 37, released a single and lyric video for the song "Where We Started" on Friday. Advertisement

In "Where We Started," Rhett and Perry sing about how far they've come.

"Those days when you're brokenhearted / And you're getting knocked down / And you say you don't know / How far we're gonna go / Just look at that road / And think about where we started," the pair sing.

"Went back to my Nashville roots to do #WhereWeStarted with my friend @thomasrhettakins," Perry wrote on Instagram.

"Where We Started" is the title track of Rhett's new album of the same name. Rhett celebrated the album's release in a post on Instagram.

"Y'all I'm super excited for y'all to hear to this record. I've listened all the way down on the beach, on a road trip, in the gym, daytime, nighttime by a fire, with a glass of @dosprimostequila," he said. "I wanted to make sure this album hit the same no matter where you are in the world. It will make you laugh, cry, dance... enjoy this 15 track roller coaster."

Where We Started also features the single "Slow Down Summer." The album is Rhett's first since Country Again: Side A, released in April 2021.