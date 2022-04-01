Liam Gallagher releases single 'C'mon You Know' ahead of new album

1/3

Liam Gallagher released "C'mon You Know," the title track from his album of the same name. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher is back with new music. The former Oasis frontman, 49, released the single "C'mon You Know" on Friday. Advertisement

In "C'mon You Know," Gallagher invites people to enjoy life and "start living, be thankful and give in."

"Beautiful people, come out to play / Brothers and sisters, it's time," he sings.

"C'mon You Know" is the title track from Gallagher's forthcoming album of the same name. Gallagher will release the album May 27.

C'mon You Know also features the songs "More Power," "Diamonds in the Dark," "Don't Go Halfway," "Too Good for Giving Up," "Was Not Meant to Be," "Everything's Electric," "The World is in Need," "Moscow Rules," "I'm Free," "Better Days" and "Sweet Children."

Gallagher will perform a pair of shows June 3 and 4 at Knebworth Park in Stevenage, England. Additional tickets for the sold-out shows go on sale April 8, with pre-sales to begin April 6 for those who pre-order C'mon You Know.

C'mon You Know is Gallagher's first since Why Me? Why Not., released in September 2019.

The singer came to fame with the rock band Oasis and later performed with band Beady Eye before launching his solo career.