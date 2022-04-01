Trending
Music
April 1, 2022 / 11:17 AM

Lady Gaga to perform at Grammy Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Lady Gaga to perform at Grammy Awards
Lady Gaga will take the stage Sunday at the Grammys, along with John Legend, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and other artists. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will perform at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

CBS said Friday that Gaga, 36, will take the stage at the awards show Sunday.

The Grammys will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS. The show will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow will perform, along with John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Silk Sonic and other artists.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the awards show.

Jon Batiste leads the field of nominees with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Eilish and Rodrigo.

Lady Gaga is nominated for five awards at Sunday's show, including Album of the Year for Love for Sale with Tony Bennett.

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lady Gaga has won 12 Grammy awards. She most recently took home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance in 2021 for her song "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande.

