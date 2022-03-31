Trending
Music
March 31, 2022 / 1:30 PM

EXO's Suho shares 'Grey Suit' music video teaser

By Annie Martin
Suho (fourth from left), pictured with EXO, released a preview of his video for "Grey Suit." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

March 31 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Suho is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band EXO, released a preview of his video for the song "Grey Suit" on Thursday.

The teaser shows Suho walk alone in the rain. The singer is also seen lying on his back on a bridge.

EXO also shared teaser photos for the song.

"Grey Suit" is the title track from Suho's forthcoming solo EP of the same name. The mini album also features the songs "Morning Star," "Hurdle," "Decanting," "Bear Hug" and "Moment."

Grey Suit is Suho's second solo EP after Self-Portrait, released in March 2020.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2012.

EXO recently had a first music video pass 500 million views on YouTube. The group's video for "Love Shot" reached the milestone last week.

