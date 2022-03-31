Trending
March 31, 2022

Shawn Mendes struggles to let go in new song 'When You're Gone'

By Annie Martin
Shawn Mendes released a single and music video for "When You're Gone," his first song of 2022. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes is back with new music.

The 23-year-old singer released a single and music video for the song "When You're Gone" on Thursday.

The "When You're Gone" video gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the song, including footage of Mendes performing the track for the first time at SXSW music and film festival this month.

Mendes sings about struggling to let go of an ex and holding onto the memory of their relationship.

"You're slipping through my fingertips / A little bit, by a little bit / I didn't know that loving you was the happiest I've ever been / So I'm just trying to hold on," he sings.

Mendes shared the cover art for "When You're Gone" on Monday.

"When You're Gone" is Mendes' first single of 2022.

The song follows his split from singer Camila Cabello in November after two years of dating. Mendes also released the song "It'll Be Okay" in the wake of the breakup.

Mendes' most recent album, Wonder, was released in December 2020.

