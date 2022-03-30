Trending
March 30, 2022 / 10:48 PM

The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies of brain cancer at 33

By Connor Grott
Tom Parker (pictured) co-founded The Wanted in 2009 with members Max George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The Wanted singer Tom Parker, who was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor nearly two years ago, died Wednesday. He was 33.

Parker's wife, Kelsey Hardwick, shared the news on Instagram, saying he died with family by his side. Parker was a father to two kids, 2-year-old daughter, Aurelia, and 1-year-old son, Bodhi.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier [Wednesday] with all of his family by his side," she wrote. "Our hearts are broken. Tom was the center of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

Parker revealed his brain cancer diagnosis in October 2020. Though doctors informed him that his brain tumor was inoperable, the English singer continually said on social media that he wasn't giving up.

In January 2021, Parker said his tumor had been "significantly reduced" and he was continuing to receive treatment. He announced in November that his brain tumor was "stable."

Hardwick, however, said Parker's condition had deteriorated in recent weeks.

Parker co-founded The Wanted in 2009 with members Max George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran and Jay McGuiness. The band rose to stardom with their 2010 debut single, "All Time Low."

After signing with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager, Scooter Braun, the group topped the United Kingdom charts with "Glad You Came" from their second album, Battleground.

Other hits from The Wanted include "Heart Vacancy," "Chasing the Sun" and "Lose My Mind." The group took an indefinite hiatus in 2014 to pursue solo projects.

In September, the band announced they were reuniting with a greatest hits album and a charity concert in support of Parker.

Notable Deaths of 2022

Taylor Hawkins of the band Foo Fighters performs at the Virgin Mobile Festival at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on August 9, 2008. The drummer died March 25 at the age of 50. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

