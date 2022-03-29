Trending
Music
March 29, 2022 / 1:31 PM

Seventeen's The8 walks on the beach in 'Hai Cheng' music video

By Annie Martin

March 29 (UPI) -- Chinese singer The8 is back with new music.

The 24-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Seventeen, released a single and music video for the solo song "Hai Cheng" on Tuesday.

The "Hai Cheng" video shows The8 walk on a beach as he looks back on a relationship.

Seventeen also shared "behind sketch" photos from the "Hai Cheng" music video shoot.

"Hai Cheng" is The8's first solo single since "Side by Side," released in April 2021. The singer has also released the songs "Night and Rain," "Dreams Come True" and "Falling Down."

Seventeen also consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group released the EP Attacca in October.

